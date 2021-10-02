Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Back After Quitting The Show, Fans Call it Publicity Stunt

Earlier one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 quit the show citing mental health issues. The 'Titliyaan Warga' fame singer Afsana Khan confirmed her entry into the show but after few days, it was said that she will not be participating as it was causing her stress. Now the latest update is that she will be coming to BB15 and even a promo for her was released by the channel.

According to reports, Afsana was suffering from panic episodes and was currently unable to compete in BB15. Fans were worried and were wishing for a quick recovery after hearing the news. Her involvement in the Colors reality show was confirmed by her, but then when the new about the panic attack came forward, fans wished for her good health and wished she could still make it to the show.

Many people started wondering what will happen to her contract now. Now that we know she will be coming to the show, it has led to yet another controversy. Some of the avid Bigg Boss fans on Twitter started saying that this might have been a publicity stunt and if it was then, that’s quite disappointing.

Check out the reactions below.

Isko pehle se publicity.chahye hogi ..bcs koi janta hi nahi tha isko😂😂 — 💃Bholi ❤️Punjaban💃 (@Bholi_Punjaban7) October 1, 2021

tum lougo ko kuch pata nahi hota srif public ko bwakof banatay ho. — Owais aka RUMI (@iamrealrumi) October 1, 2021

Bigg Boss 15 premieres tonight on Colors TV.