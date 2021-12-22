Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale Takes A Dig At Shamita Shetty’s Career

Abhijit Bichukale tells Rakhi Sawant in the most recent episode that Bigg Boss wants to alter the 'Sanchalak' in the upcoming Ticket To Finale challenge because he knows no one can do the job properly like him. Shamita, who happens to be in the same room, is amused by this and inquires of Abhijit if he thinks before speaking, as he appears to be hilarious and stupid.

Shamita says that she and Rakhi have been in the industry for 21 years. Shamita continues, "Everyone in the house knows how to play the game," and "Abhijit is not the only one who has cracked it."

Abhijit informs Rakhi after Shamita leaves the room that he is at least entertaining people with what he is saying. He goes on to criticize Shamita, questioning what she has accomplished in the field over the past two decades. Shamita's career has been criticized by Abhijit, who claims that the actress has not found work since the 2003 film 'Zeher.'

"Shilpa Shetty ka naam lete hi ise kuch ho jaata hai," Abhijit continues. Abhijit says yes when Rakhi asks whether he's sure. He then says he will bring it up again in a few days. The conversation ends there. Abhijit’s antics in Bigg Boss 15 have made many angry, don’t know what his fate’s going to be in the house.