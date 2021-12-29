Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale To Get Eliminated Today?

As we saw in the latest promo and episode of Bigg Boss 15, there will be a mid-week elimination in the house. The show is moving closer to its finale and with that, the makers are doing everything they can to make it exciting for the audience.

For now, only Rakhi Sawant has won the ticket to the finale. Other tasks are getting canceled due to contestants fighting and breaking the rules. As per the promo we saw, there will now be a sudden elimination as a punishment. But the question is, who is it going to be?

We saw in an earlier episode that housemates chose Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai as the players who will not compete in the ticket to finale task and hence they were in the nominations.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Uncomfortable With Abhijit’s Flirtatious Nature

On the other hand, joining them were Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Umar Riaz. If we look at the nominated contestants, Abhijit is the weaker one in terms of votes. He is playing his game and is poking contestants, often. His antics are not being liked by Bigg Boss fans. After he demanded a kiss from Devoleena, things became even more serious.

If we look at how he has been playing and the audience’s reaction to it, then it is safe to say that Abhijit will get eliminated in the upcoming episode.