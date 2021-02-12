Bigg Boss 14 Winner's Prize Money May Be Cut: Here's Why

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is going to end in a few days. Show buffs are waiting with bated breath to know about the winner of the show. This week, we saw a mid-week eviction of Abhinav Shukla who's a strong contestant in the house. No one has thought that the makers would eliminate Abhinav. Sunday will be the last elimination of this season.

Don't get us wrong for predicting top five finalists of this season before this week elimination. Rubina, Rahul, Aly, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant. There are maximum chances for Devoleena to leave the house this weekend. All the contestants have earned a huge fan following with their performance in the house.

We all know that the winner of the Bigg Boss will be given Rs 50 lakh rupees. But, the winner will get around Rs 35 lakhs after all the deductions. The latest news doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers are planning to deduct the cash prize money of this season. Any Bigg Boss winner of this season could get somewhere 25 to 30 lakhs as per the sources. Rumours are doing the rounds that another 10 per cent will be deducted owing to COVID-19. Let us wait and see who is going to win the title of Bigg Boss Season 14.