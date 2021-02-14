Bigg Boss 14 Winner, Runner Up Confirmed

Bigg Boss 14 has reached the final week. The much awaited finale for the latest season of Bigg Boss has garnered enough hype.

Earlier Nikki Tamboli was given the Ticket to Finale by Rubina Dilaik making her the first contestant to reach Finals week. Later Rakhi Sawant decided to shred 14 lakh from the Winner’s money and went into the Finals week by completing the ‘Money shredding’ task. As Rubina, Rahul and Aly have a huge fanbase, it was not a surprise that Devoleena will be out of the house.

This Weekend Ka Vaar will have Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting eliminated from the house and later on during the mid-week elimination; Nikki Tamboli could be making an exit, leaving Rubina, Rahul, Aly and Rakhi in the house.

Let’s take a look at the contestants who will become the winner and runner up of Bigg Boss 14

WINNER - RUBINA DILAIK

Bigg Boss 14 winner could be Rubina Dilaik as she has been one of the strongest contestants in the house. She has been there since the beginning and has made enough headlines throughout the season. Be it her fight with Kavita Kaushik or Arshi Khan or now with Rakhi Sawant, the actress has always been in the news. Every Weekend Ka Vaar, Rubina is the first one on Salman’s radar.

When makers and the host make things difficult for a contestant; that means the contestant will end up getting viewers sympathy. As Rubina constantly became Salman Khan’s target and was slammed by him many times, it ended up charging her fans even more.

Rubina Dilaik has played well throughout the season. She tried giving her 100 percent in all the tasks. Even when she gets into fights with someone, Rubina makes sure; she keeps her point and is strong-willed.

Every time Rubina gets nominated; she is always in the top and in the No.1 position. Rubina’s fanbase trended, “DESERVING WINNER RUBINA” on Twitter.

RUNNER UP - RAHUL VAIDYA

The reason why Rahul Vaidya could be the runner up and not the winner is that he has been a strong contestant but hasn’t given Bigg Boss 14 much content. Rahul has been in the news and made headlines throughout the season.

We all know how the singer voluntarily exited the Bigg Boss house. Rahul called it quits and walked out of the house saying he misses his family. But he later came back in the house as fans demanded it. This exit and re-entry itself might make it difficult for Rahul to win.

After a few days, Rahul Vaidya made a reentry into the house. Generally contestants who leave the Bigg Boss house only to come back later either have high chances of winning the show or will get completely botched in the finale. Rahul will not get botched but will most likely win the Runner Up title.

In Rahul’s case, the contestant has been going strong. He didn’t get into many fights with co-contestants post re-entry. Plus each time Rahul is nominated, the fans vote fiercely for their favorite to keep him safe. Rahul is mostly in the top 2 of the voting list and gets a high percentage of votes.

Earlier the fans even made history with the fastest 1 million trend of Bigg Boss 14 season with 'RAHUL VAIDYA FOR THE WIN'

But all of this will mostly lead to Rahul becoming the Runner up