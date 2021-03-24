Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Calls Rahul Vaidya, Insecure

Even though Bigg Boss 14 has ended, the talks regarding it haven’t. The contestants are still firing shots at each other every day. In every interview, the BB14 contestants are asked questions about their fellow housemates and while they have good things to say about some players, they also have some not so good comments to pass about some.

Everybody knows that Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya didn’t get along. During the course of the show, they fought many times and were at loggerheads. This rivalry is to the extent where even their fans do not like each other and are constantly seen fighting on Twitter.

In a recent interview, Rubina Dilaik shared her thoughts on the BB14 contestants. On being asked about Aly Goni, she said that Aly is a humble person. He was the one who helped everyone. Aly was known for being a positive person in the house. Viewers often shared that he was too sweet for the Bigg Boss house. That might have been true as even host Salman Khan said in the end that Aly was too busy helping others that he missed out on playing his own game.

Rubina was asked to share the first word that comes to her mind upon hearing a contestant’s name. For Rahul Vaidya, Rubina said that he was insecure. The first word that came to her mind upon hearing Rahul’s name was ‘insecure.’

This is not the first time that Rahul has been called insecure by a fellow contestant. The BB14 runner up was called an ‘insecure person’ by Abhinav Shukla. Abhinav said that Rahul is not confident and each time a connection would enter the house, he kept asking them about his game. He was not sure about his own game plan, shared Abhinav