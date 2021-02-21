Bigg Boss 14 Winner: Netizens Say Rahul Vaidya Should Win BB14 Title

Feb 21, 2021, 09:52 IST
- Sakshi Post

Just a few hours left to witness the winner of Bigg Boss 14. The top five finalists of the show are Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni. Who is going to win the BB 14 title is the most sought after questions among the social media.

Rahul Vaidya is one of the strongest contestants in the BB house. Rahul is the real winner and he deserves to win, right from the beginning he has always been one of finest players in the game. Rahul is one of the contestants in the BB house who never started any war nor poked any one. He had supported many others in the BB house and tried to maintain dignity through out the show. He made friends in the BB house and kept all his efforts to win the tasks and played the tasks with much perfection. Some of the netizens are saying that Rahul played like a king and he is the king of Bigg Boss 14.

Most of the netizens are saying that Rahul Vaidya should win the most prestigious title. One of the netizens tweeted that, "Rahul Vaidya's journey video was mind blowing. I'm not sure who is going to win Bigg Boss but Rahul Journey Shows he deserves to win BB14 Trophy. All ups and downs and exit from BB and then came back and fought his battle." Here are some of the tweets on Rahul Vaidya's journey in BB house.

