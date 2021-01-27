Bigg Boss 14 Voting Trends: Nikki Tamboli, Vikas Gupta In Danger Zone

The voting trend for this week’s Bigg Boss 14 is here. According to this week’s voting trend, Rahul Vaidya is safe and out of the danger zone. Rahul has a strong fanbase and is one of the most popular contestants in the Bigg boss house, so there is no concern for Rahul.

This week Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vikas Gupta were nominated. The fans have voted and ensured Rahul’s safety in the house.

Along with Rahul, Nikki and Devoleena could be safe from this week’s elimination. But if the trends are to be believed, Nikki is in the third position and Vikas in fourth. This means, Vikas Gupta could get eliminated.

Due to health issues, Vikas earlier left Bigg Boss house and then came back after a few days. This week’s elimination could be the final day for Vikas in the house.

But if not Vikas and if there is a twist in the Bigg boss house, Nikki could be the one to get eliminated. As two weeks ago, no one got eliminated; this week can also bring double elimination. If the twist happens, then we will say goodbye to both Nikki and Vikas.

In the past few weeks, viewers have been very disappointed with the way Nikki has been behaving. Her increasing rudeness with the housemates and constant fights with them, have started bothering the Bigg boss fans. Even Siddharth Shukla who hosted last week’s Weekend ka Vaar episode shared that Nikki has become boring now.

Even if the votes somehow take a U-turn in the remaining two days, Vikas Gupta will still remain in the fourth position as his percentage is the lowest as of now.

Last week, Sonali Phogat got evicted from the house.