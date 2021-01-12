Bigg Boss 14 Voting Trends: Nikki Tamboli, Sonali Phogat In Danger Zone

According to this week’s Bigg Boss voting trends, Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat could be in the danger zone.

This ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli Sonali Phogat have been nominated. But with Rubina and Rahul being strong contestants, they have more votes when compared to the other two. That puts Nikki and Sonali in the danger zone.

The fight between Nikki and Sonali that happened a few days ago has already disappointed the Bigg Boss fans. With Nikki keeping the food on the table in their bedroom to Sonali throwing it on Nikki’s bed, everything led to a commotion.

Nikki and Sonali’s fight have put them on the bottom of fans list. Especially Sonali as throwing food on someone’s bed is absolutely unacceptable. Even though Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant took Sonali’s side, Bigg Boss viewers are different. Fans have called Sonali an attention seeker and do not deserve their votes.

We have to wait for the Weekend ka Vaar episode to see what happens. But as of now, the Twitter statistics show Sonali Phogat in the danger zone.