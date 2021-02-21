Bigg Boss 14 Voting Poll Trends And Results Before BB14 Grand Finale: Rubina Ahead of Rahul Vaidya?

Hindi Bigg Boss 14 has reached its last leg and the stage is set for the grand finale of BB14. While the show makers are busy making preparations for the grand finals. The names of guests who will be grcing tonight's special episode of BB14 grand finale is out and senior actor Dharmendra and Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit are said to be among celebrities who will be making their appearance in the finals of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan is gearing up host the grand finale.

Meanwhile, the voting lines for Hindi Bigg Boss 14 contestants has been closed and as per voting trends and poll results, Rubina Dilaik is leading and ahead of Rahul Vaidya. But the buzz is that even if she wins, she would win against Rahul vaidya with a thin margin.

There are currently five contestants on the show right now. The Bigg Boss 14 finalists include Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant andAly Goni. Now, in the every first round of the BB14 Grand finale tonight, there will be two contestants who will be eliminated. As per Bigg Boss 14 voting trends, Rubina, Rahul and Aly Goni will be the three finalists while Nikki and Aly will be evicted from the show before the final round as the top 3 are said to have got maximum votes.

So, going by voting poll results run on social media and by various publications and websites, Rubina is the hot favourite to win this season of Hindi Bigg Boss. Will Rubina Dilaik win Bigg Boss 14? Let's wait and watch as there's only a few hours to go for the most awaited episode of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. Brace up for Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale tonight.