Bigg Boss 14 Viewers Trend ‘Shameless Kavita’ For Hurting Rubina On Show

The teaser for Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 14 is here and it couldn’t get any spicier. The episode is going to be an intense one as couples Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik-Ronit Biswas get into a fight. Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan is also seen losing his temper over the couples.

Kavita and her husband Ronit were earlier evicted from the show. The couple came face to face with Abhinav and Rubina. Rubina becomes angry saying that Kavita kept talking about Abhinav even after eviction from Bigg Boss house.

Kavita accused Abhinav of sending ‘violent’ messages to her. Kavita also added that she warned Abhinav to stop sending such messages or she will go to the police. Abhinav confidently replied that he would like to see those messages. Show it to me as well. We can deal with it in legal manner.

Abhinav continued by saying that Kavita threatened Rubina. Anyone harms my wife and you think I will just stand there and watch? Kavita’s husband Ronit said that same goes for him. Seeing all this, Rubina broke into tears. Salman Khan lost his cool over all this and told them to stop. “Ye khilwad bana ke rakha hai, ganda hai ye,” said Salman Khan. (You made this a game, It is all very dirty.)

Netizens reacted in favor of Rubina and started trending hashtag “Shameless Kavita.” Many called her Publicity seeker and said what she did with Rubina was wrong. Take a look at some of the reactions.

