Bigg Boss 14: Shocking Eviction From The House; Top 5 Confirmed

The finale of Bigg Boss 14 is finally here. Months of wait is about to end and we will be getting the winner of this season. This week one contestant will be out leading us to the Top 5 of the season. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will bring a shocking elimination.

As always the top contestants in the Safe zone are Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. They have a huge fanbase who dedicatedly vote for them. In every nomination, if Rahul and Rubina are nominated, there is no doubt that these two will be in the top. Along with Rahul and Rubina, Aly is also safe.

Nikki Tamboli went straight to the finale, all thanks to Rubina. So as you must have guessed, this is the end for Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s journey, which means it is also the end of Eijaz Khan’s journey.

Devoleena entered the house as Eijaz’s proxy, since he had certain prior commitments. Her eviction from the house means this is also the end for Eijaz’s Bigg boss journey. We finally get our Top 5 of the season. They are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant.

Viewers have a divided opinion on this. While some believe that this decision is appropriate and something that the voters have decided, some believe that this is unfair to Eijaz. Bigg Boss fans have pointed out that Eijaz was not present in the house for most of the time, now if he comes towards the end and gets a direct entry into the Finale week, it will be unfair to other contestants who have been in the house, all this time.

Some have said that the makers have been unfair to Eijaz and shouldn’t have eliminated him. Devoleena had more votes when compared to Nikki and Rakhi which means she should have been safe. But unfortunately this marks the end for Devoleena Bhattacharjee / Eijaz Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 Journey.