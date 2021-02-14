Bigg Boss 14: Shocking Change In Final Week Ranking, This Contestant Will Be Eliminated

As Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale, the tension and anticipation is increasing. Viewers who have been there since the beginning are anxious to know the winner. Fans are rigorously voting to make their favorite contestant win. But everyday there is a new twist and every day the voting trend keeps changing. This time the Final Week ranking has brought a shocking revelation.

What aren’t shocking are the top 2 contestants. On Number 1 position is Rubina Dilaik with highest percentage of votes. Following Rubina, is Rahul Vaidya on Number two position. What is shocking is the contestant on last position. Nikki Tamboli is in the danger zone as of now.

Aly Goni and even Rakhi Sawant have got more votes when compared to Nikki Tamboli. If we are to go by the final week ranking, Nikki could be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Next week is the Finale week. After the Mid-Week elimination, we will get the Finalists of Bigg Boss 14.

Fans have pointed out that Rakhi Sawant is being favored by the makers and Host Salman Khan. So even if Rakhi gets less number of votes, she will be in Top 4. Along with Rakhi, the top 3 contestants had to be Rubina, Rahul and Aly as they were constantly saved by fans and votes.

So as of now chances of Nikki Tamboli getting eliminated are really high but anything can happen in these last few days. The final voting trend will be out in few days. The competition for Winner’s trophy will be between Rubina and Rahul for sure. It is all in the hands of voters now.