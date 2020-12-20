Bigg Boss 14: Salman's Words Hinting At Rubina's Win?

Rubina Dilaik has been a strong contender in Bigg Boss 14. The actress has seen humongous support from her fans. But what comes as a happy surprise for Rubina fans is that even host Salman Khan recently stood up for her.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen supporting Rubina. He told Rubina to keep her points forward and while she is talking, nobody should interfere. "Rubina aap ab boliye aur jab Rubina bolegi, I won’t tolerate any single person speaking in-between because she is the most fair and has absolute clarity here,” said host Salman.

Salman said that Rubina is one of the fairest contestants with absolute clarity as to what she’s doing. So he doesn’t want anyone else interfering while she is talking. Salman even replaced Aly Goni as the captain of the house and made Rubina the captain.

Fans were very happy with this. So is this a hint towards Rubina’s win. Salman’s words are probably hinting towards Rubina Dilaik being the Bigg Boss 14 winner.