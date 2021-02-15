Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Targeting Abhinav Shukla And Rubina Dilaik Unfair?

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were constantly targeted by Salman Khan. The couple became one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 14. Viewers were hooked and liked their chemistry. But often Abhinav and Rubina became the targets and were drilled by Salman Khan during Weekend ka Vaar.

Especially the controversy between Rubina, Abhinav and Rakhi Sawant became the topic of discussion during every Weekend ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan often taking Rakhi’s side. There were times when Rakhi asked Abhinav for his sperm, pulled the strings of his shorts and even called him Tharki. But each time it would be reversed and end up with Abhinav and Rubina getting scolded.

There were multiple instances where Salman scolded the couple and let out Rakhi on warning. This led the viewers especially fans of the couple to believe that the makers and Salman baselessly targeted them. Probably it was all to get them positively on viewers’ radar. The fans will end up sympathizing with them.

But no matter what the plan was, it was not appreciated by the fanbases of the couple. Where fans were upset with Salman’s behavior towards the couple, Abhinav had other things to say.

After his exit from Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav was interviewed regarding his journey and time in the house. He was also asked if Rubina and he were senselessly ‘targeted’ by Salman. To this Abhinav replied that he didn’t feel that way.

Abhinav said that Salman wanted the best for all. It is a show where everyone will share their opinion and all of it is welcome. When Salman sir tries to tell us something, it is for our own good. I decided that when he says something, I will not feel bad or let down by it. Instead I will learn from it and use his words as my guiding path.

Abhinav Shukla was evicted from the house in a shocking mid-week elimination. This came as a shock to everyone. But Abhinav said he is happy that the fans supported him all along and wished they do the same for Rubina as well.