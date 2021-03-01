Bigg Boss 14 Runner Up Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar On A Cricket Date

Couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were seen playing cricket. The pair is engaged and will get married soon. As Bigg Boss 14 has ended, Rahul Vaidya is busy spending quality time with girlfriend/fiancée Disha Parmar.

The duo dated for a long time and during the Valentines Week in Bigg Boss house, Disha came as a surprise for Rahul. The contestant took this opportunity and proposed to Disha for marriage.

In the episode, Disha shares that there is no better time than today (Valentine’s Day) to share their feelings. “Issey accha din nahi ho sakta tha ki mein yaha par aaon” (there couldn’t have been a better day than today for me to come meet you).

Rahul as well confessed his feelings for Disha and asked her to marry him. Rahul asks, “Disha will you marry me?” To this Disha replies by holding a huge placard that reads, “Yes, I will marry you.” Disha had everything prepared.

Bigg Boss 14 came to an end with Rahul Vaidya becoming the runner up. The Singer has a huge fan following and his fanbase managed to get him till the end. They voted for him relentlessly and as a result Rahul Vaidya became the runner up of BB14.

Post the reality show, Rahul was also seen visiting a temple. He even interacted with the media. Rahul is having a fun time. Now the latest video of him playing cricket with Disha has left the fans in awe as they are happy to see the couple together. Rahul also joked and called Disha as Virat Kohli and said she was playing excellent.

Now the only thing fans are eagerly waiting for is for the announcement of ‘Marriage Date’ but the couple is not in plans of rushing anything.