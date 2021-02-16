Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya Bet 20K Over This! Who Will Win?

Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its Grand Finale and we have finally entered the last week of the show. Even in the Finale Week, viewers are being surprised by something new, everyday. Towards the end of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, viewers were surprised with a sweet but lovely time shared between Rubina and Rahul.

As we all know Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are the strongest players in the house and top contenders for the trophy, they do not talk often and have been away from each other throughout the show. The duo even got into arguments many times. But all this is fading away as we reach the finale. These two rivals are now becoming best friends.

Rahul and Rubina even made a bet. The bet was for Rs 20,000 and they both were seen joking about it. Rahul said enthusiastically that after the show ends, he will pay her promptly. He will borrow the money from the people on set, but will not leave without paying.

Although the reason for this bet was muted on the live-feed, the fans are guessing that it was for the winner. Rahul and Rubina bet on each other as the winner. As we all guessed the winner will be from these two, even though they think the same and are betting on each other’s victory.

Rahul and Rubina Friendship

For the past two-three days, there have been many lovely moments between Rubina and Rahul. After the Valentine's special was over, Rahul and Rubina were seen sitting together. Rahul was talking about his feelings for Disha and the proposal. It was the start of a beautiful friendship.

On the next day, when RJs came to interview the contestants, they asked Rahul to dedicate a song to Rubina. He very appropriately sang, “Fassle aur kam ho rahe hai.” Rubina became very happy and joined Rahul as they danced to the song. This was declared as the best moment in Bigg Boss 14.