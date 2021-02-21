Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Gets Support From Celebrities Before Grand Finale

Feb 21, 2021, 10:54 IST
It is the day of the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale. In just a few hours, we will know who the winner of this season is. The top 5 of this season are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. One of these contestants will be crowned the winner of BB14.

Just before the Grand Finale, we have many celebrities rooting for Rubina Dilaik and cheering for her victory. Rubina has been one of the strongest contenders of this season. She has played her game very well and has garnered a huge fan following. The fans support her unconditionally, but along with Rubina’s fanbase, celebrities are also part of the “Winner Rubina Agenda.”

She was constantly on Salman’s radar, got into fights many times and faced a lot during her time in Bigg Boss. Even when she gets into fights with someone, Rubina makes sure; she keeps her point and is strong-willed. Her attitude has impressed many including TV celebrities who are now rooting for her win.

In extending their support towards Rubina, first is husband Abhinav Shukla. Ex-contestant of BB14 and another fan-favorite, Abhinav is now supporting Rubina from the outside. 

Rahul Mahajan has been an avid Rubina Dilaik supporter

