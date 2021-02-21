Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Gets Support From Celebrities Before Grand Finale

It is the day of the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale. In just a few hours, we will know who the winner of this season is. The top 5 of this season are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. One of these contestants will be crowned the winner of BB14.

Just before the Grand Finale, we have many celebrities rooting for Rubina Dilaik and cheering for her victory. Rubina has been one of the strongest contenders of this season. She has played her game very well and has garnered a huge fan following. The fans support her unconditionally, but along with Rubina’s fanbase, celebrities are also part of the “Winner Rubina Agenda.”

She was constantly on Salman’s radar, got into fights many times and faced a lot during her time in Bigg Boss. Even when she gets into fights with someone, Rubina makes sure; she keeps her point and is strong-willed. Her attitude has impressed many including TV celebrities who are now rooting for her win.

In extending their support towards Rubina, first is husband Abhinav Shukla. Ex-contestant of BB14 and another fan-favorite, Abhinav is now supporting Rubina from the outside.

Today is the Day of Days . This is it, guys a final Push & vote for @RubiDilaik #AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) February 21, 2021

Rahul Mahajan has been an avid Rubina Dilaik supporter

Friends you have done a wonderful job till now now just few more hours left andmaybe live voting later which is very critical we are alomost there but still not there don’t stop till #RubinaDilaik gets trophy in her hand and it not only belongs to her but each and every one of U — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) February 21, 2021

Rubina has won hearts now she just has to lift the BiggBoss Trophy #AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) February 19, 2021

https://t.co/XZ0aWya1tu 1 day left voteeeeeeeeee 🤩 Super proud of @RubiDilaik You have won hearts ❤️ — charlie chauhan (@angelcharlie8) February 20, 2021