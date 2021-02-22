Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik: From Being Rejected To Becoming The Winner

Last night was the end of Bigg Boss 14 journey. During the Grand Finale episode and last Weekend ka Vaar, the winner was announced and it was Rubina Dilaik. In the end, it was between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. As we all know, these two were the top contenders and in the race to win BB14.

Fans voted and through their love and support, Rubina won Bigg Boss. She was there in the house for all 140 days (20 weeks). Not once went out of the house nor did she ever give up. The ‘Shakti’ actor showed real power in real life as well.

Rejected in the Beginning

Rubina Dilaik entered the house with a hope to save her relationship with Abhinav Shukla. The couple were planning for a divorce but decided to do Bigg Boss together as they hope it would help their relationship.

Upon entering the house, it is not easy for anyone. The contestants have to make their place and prove themselves to the seniors, which were Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. Rubina was ‘rejected’ by these seniors as she didn’t perform the task well. After a few days, the seniors allowed her to enter the house as a contestant.

Rubina’s journey

Since the beginning, Rubina had fought with everyone. She had arguments with the seniors like Gauhar Khan. In the house as well, Rubina was known for her fights with different contestants. Her rivalry especially with Rahul Vaidya was famous.

It came as a shock when Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina got into a fight. The two were good friends from the beginning but during the Panchayat task, the two ended up fighting each other. Even with wild card entries, Kavita Kaushik, Rubina’s relationship was not that good.

With Rakhi Sawant’s entry in the show, it was even more challenging for Rubina. With Rakhi’s advances towards Abhinav, things got ugly between the three.

The journey was not easy, but that didn’t mean she gave up. When in a fight, Rubina always gave a fitting reply. Even when getting scolded by Salman Khan, she didn’t take it to heart and instead made herself better. She didn’t hesitate to point out matters that are wrong or even Salman when he was being unreasonable.

Winner of Bigg Boss 14

Rubina became one of the strongest and the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 14. She managed to impress many which led to a huge fanbase. Rubina fans were really supportive and kept her safe throughout the journey of Bigg Boss 14.

She played the game well and the fans supported her well, a fantastic teamwork, marked her win.

What started as an effort to save her marriage with husband Abhinav Shukla ended with not just their relationship becoming better but also with Rubina lifting up the trophy.