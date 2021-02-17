Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Beats Rahul Vaidya: Deets Inside

Actor Salman Khan Bigg Boss 14 has been hitting the headlines ever since it went on air. The show is soon going to end in a couple of days from now. All shows lovers would be missing their favourite contestants on the television.

As you all know, after that, the house will yet again be empty for another few months before the new season kicks off. Rubina, Rahul, Nikki, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant are in the race for the winner's trophy. Among these all, Rubina has maximum chances to gran the winner title.

Do you even know Rubina before the show? Mostly, the answer will be a big 'No'. Rubina instantly got into the limelight as soon as she stepped into the house. After stepping into Bigg Boss house, she became the crowd’s favourite person and now millions of fans across the nation are rooting for her on social media. Latest news we hear is Rubina seems to be in a leading position in unofficial polls.

Rahul Vaidya also garnered the same votes but there's a slight change. There's only six per cent difference between them. Likewise, Rubina has managed to beat Rahul Vaidya. Will she be able to beat him in final voting is yet to be seen.