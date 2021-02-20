Bigg Boss 14: Rajkummar Rao Comes Bearing A Twist; Contestants Argue Before Grand Finale

The 4 months long journey of Bigg Boss 14 will come to an end when the show airs its Grand Finale tomorrow on February 21. There are five contestants in the race, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. One among these five will be crowned as the winner of BB14. But before the Grand Finale, the contestants will have to gear up for another twist.

It is Bigg Boss and the twists in this show are never-ending. Before the Grand Finale, there will be one more twist. Actor Rajkummar Rao entered Bigg Boss house to promote his upcoming film, “Roohi” and with his entry, viewers were skeptical that there will be a surprise elimination. A promo was released on Colors Twitter handle in which Rajkummar was seen saying the contestants not to worry as he won’t be taking anyone along with him.

Rao said that there will be someone entering the house. So it was confirmed that the actor will not be announcing any shocking elimination, but what the twist is will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

FIGHT BETWEEN CONTESTANTS

Even though it is confirmed that Rajkummar will not be taking anyone along with him, it was certain that his entry will bring a storm. Rajkummar asked all the contestants, one simple question. “Talk about one person’s personality that you don’t like.”

To this Rubina Dilaik started by talking about Rahul Vaidya. Rubina says that they both do not know the reason for the fight between them. “He comes across as a know it all person.” When we both don’t know the reason, then what was the enmity for?

Rahul in his chance also took Rubina’s name and said that, “Rubina doesn’t keep a scope for any correction in her. Even if God comes in her dream and tells her about it, she will instead point out God as the one who is wrong.”

Other contestants also spoke about the personality that they do not like. Things are becoming intense in the house and there is just 1 day remaining.

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 14 will be aired on 21st February, Sunday.