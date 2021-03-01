Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Troll Rahul Vaidya For Wearing Same Shirt As Rubina Dilaik

Rahul Vaidya was seen wearing the same shirt as Bigg Boss 14 winner and fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik. Rahul and girlfriend Disha Parmar took off on a fun holiday together. The couple was seen boarding a chopper for their romantic getaway.

The Bigg Boss 14 Runner Up took to social media to share a picture of them together. He shared a picture of them together in a chopper and captioned it, “Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein. Off for a couple of days away from Mumbai with my cutie queen.”

In the picture, both Disha and Rahul are looking adorable and fans were happy seeing them together. But what caught the attention of many was that Rahul Vaidya was wearing the same shirt as Rubina wore in one of the episodes of BB14.

Looks like the fight between Rubina fanbase and Rahul’s fanbase is continuing post Bigg Boss as well. During the show, the competition was always tough between Rubina and Rahul as the fans would vote for them and keep them in top. Even during the Grand Finale, everyone anticipated a winner from these two. But in the end, Rubina Dilaik won the trophy and Rahul Vaidya became the runner up.

One fan now on Twitter wrote that Rahul was trying to copy Rubina. Many called him a copycat and said Rubina wore it best. This led to both the fanbases trying to say that their favorite contestant wore it best.

“Oh !! Look, we have an official " COPY CAT @rahulvaidya23 He's obsessed and his actions speak for themselves,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

