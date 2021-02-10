Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Voting Trend: Check Contestants Confirmed For Grand Finale

After Abhinav Shukla’s shocking elimination, Bigg Boss 14 is rushing towards its finale. But before that there will be one more elimination. The voting trend for this week’s Bigg Boss 14 is out. These are early opening mid-week trends and show the initial ranking of the contestants. Let’s take a look at the contestants that are in the safe zone and danger zone.

This Saturday during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, one contestant will be eliminated. All six players that are left in the house were nominated, this week. The six are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee / Eijaz Khan.

It is not surprising, as always Rubina Dilaik is on top spot. The actress has a huge fanbase and constantly gets the highest percentage of votes. With Abhinav Shukla evicted from the Bigg Boss house, his fanbase has also decided to support Rubina. But even before that, she always managed to maintain her top position.

On number two, we have Rahul Vaidya. Another consistent contestant; even Rahul has a huge fanbase. The fans have kept Rahul safe and maintained his position in the Top 2. Rubina and Rahul respectively occupy number 1 and 2. This has been the case for almost every voting session with these two in the nomination.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik Or Rahul Vaidya: Who Will Win Bigg Boss 14

Along with Rubina and Rahul, Aly Goni is also safe. He is on Number three. These 3 contestants have nothing to worry about. If we are to go by the voting trends, these three will definitely make it to the Final week.

Now the three in the danger zone are Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. But among these three, Rakhi got the highest percentage of votes and is safe. Rakhi and Devoleena are getting more votes when compared to Nikki.

As of now Nikki Tamboli is in the last position and in the danger zone. But these are the opening votes and things will be more clear after a few days.