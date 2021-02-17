Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Voting Trends Poll Results Out: Check Which Contestant Is Leading

There’s no denying the fact that Bigg Boss 14 contestants have managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their television sets, all thanks to the impeccable performance of the contestants. The show which was launched in December is inching close to its grand finale.

Bigg Boss 14 enters a very crucial phase of this season as it inches towards the Grand finale. Bigg Boss 14 ran more than 100 days, after a few days extension it received owing to the rising TRP. All eyes are on the finale episode and ardent fans of the show are quite excited to see who will lift the winner’s trophy. Looks like final voting results seems to be out.

The show organisers will close the voting lines on Saturday mid-night. They will declare the winner name based upon the voting percentage. If reports are to go anything, Bigg Boss 14 voting lines so far are out.

Rubina is in leading position followed by Rahul Vaidya. As expected, among these two contestants, one will walk out with Bigg Boss trophy. Rubina has garnered huge votes comparing to other contestants. Rubina fans are urging everyone to vote for her and pleasing not to miss a single vote as it is a precious week for them. Rubina is trending on all social media platforms. It remains to be seen whether She will become a winner of this season or not.