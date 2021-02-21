Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Shocking Eviction, Aly Goni Out Of The Race?

In what is one of the most shocking eviction of Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni was eliminated. After Rakhi Sawant, it was time for Aly Goni. This gives us the top three of the season. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are the Top 3 contestants of BB14.

During the Grand Finale, Rakhi Sawant was given an option. She was offered Rs. 14 lakh to opt out of the race. She accepted the offer and exited Bigg Boss house. After Rakhi Sawant’s elimination, Aly Goni left the house.

As much as it is shocking, all the Khabri accounts on Twitter have revealed that Aly indeed got less votes when compared to Nikki Tamboli. Fans believed the voting trends and thought Aly Goni was on Number 3, which meant based on the voting percentage, his spot in Top 3 was confirmed. But as it turns out, Aly Goni was on Number 4. It was Nikki Tamboli who got more votes than him.

The Bigg Boss 14 makers this time filtered all the votes. As it was reported earlier, this time there were many bots being used. The makers decided to filter the votes and turns out Aly Goni fans used many random Emails to vote.

Aly had a good journey in the house. His relationship especially with Jasmin Bhasin and friendship with Rahul Vaidya was loved by fans. But many are now saying that Aly ended up helping everyone else that he forgot to play his own game.

Being too good costed Aly Goni and his fans are not happy about that.

This news was updated by The Khabri and will be confirm, once the episode airs.