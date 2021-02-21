Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik Or Rahul Vaidya, Who Will Be Crowned The Winner?

The season 14 of Bigg Boss in the end became all about Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. Everyone is guessing that the winner will be among these two. The fans have voted and decided on a winner. It was a tough competition and a close one as well. Just a few more hours and we will get the name of BB14 winner.

If we look at Top 2 that is Rubina and Rahul, who do you think will win the show? Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli are the Top 5. But as we know, the chances of winning are high between Rahul and Rubina.

Both have played well this season and have a huge fan following that voted rigorously for them. The cash prize this time is Rs 34 lakh. After a certain reduction along with Rakhi Sawant reducing 14 lakh from the prize money, this will be how much the winner gets.

According to the voting trends, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya have always been in the safe zone. Fans have kept them on the top and ensured their safety, every time these two are nominated. No matter how many times they get nominated, they end up getting the highest percentage of votes.

If we look at the game, both contestants have played well. Rahul is a strong player and he didn’t get into many fights with co-contestants. He had a consistent game. Rubina has gotten into many fights and was drilled by host Salman Khan. Everything that Rubina has faced in the house has only made her stronger. In a positive or negative manner, she is always there in the spotlight.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 14?