Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated, Find Out Full Story

Bigg Boss 14 is in its last episode, the Weekend ka Vaar Grand Finale is here and it is full of excitement and fun. With performances from celebrities and contestants, this finale has become an entertaining one.

As we all knew that the first one to be eliminated from the race will be either Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli. Now it is confirmed that Rakhi Sawant was the first one to get eliminated. This gives us our Top 4 contestants and they are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni.

Rakhi has decided to quit the race, but before leaving she entertained everyone for one last time as she danced to her iconic number, ‘Pardesiya.’ She also got a surprise from Salman Khan as he said that he will be sending Riteish to the house. Rakhi got excited thinking it is her husband Riteish but turns out Salman was talking about Riteish Deshmukh

Here is what happened and how Rakhi was eliminated!

Rakhi Sawant was not exactly eliminated from BB14. It is more like a voluntary exit. Bigg Boss offered Rs. 14 lakh to Rakhi Sawant. She can take the money and decide to walk out of the house. As we all know and Rakhi herself confessed it, she needed money and for that reason she entered Bigg Boss 14.

Rakhi accepted the offer and decided to quit the race. The ‘leaving amount’ that Rakhi got is exactly how much she deducted from the prize money to grab her spot in the Grand Finale.

It is also funny that the amount a contestant has got to voluntarily quit the show is so high that the prize money seems less. This season, the winner will be getting Rs. 34 lakh. Looking at the figure, we can say Rakhi made a wise decision as she got a high amount as well.

Rakhi Sawant got the title of ‘Best Entertainer’ from Bigg Boss, where it was also said that this season will be remembered by her. In the end, everything worked out for Rakhi.