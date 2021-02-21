Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Ormax Popularity Ranking, Check Which Contestant Is The Winner

As there are just a few hours left for Bigg Boss 14 to end, everyone is at the edge of their seats, waiting for host Salman Khan to announce the winner. It could be anyone from Rubina to Aly, Rahul, Nikki or Rakhi. Fans are voting rigorously to make their favorite contestant win. Throughout the season, Rubina Dilaik has been leading. Anytime she is nominated, Rubina is on top of the voting trend.

Ormax is India’s media consulting firm. They track and test Television forecasts and have been giving the Bigg Boss rankings for a long time. Their rankings are generally accurate and really help in determining who the winner can be.

According to Ormax’s ranking for (Feb 14-20), Rubina Dilaik is on the top. She is the most popular contestant among all BB14 finalists. So according to the voting trend by Khabri accounts, Rubina has the highest number of votes and also on Ormax’s weekly popularity ranking also Rubina is leading.

Following Rubina is as always, Rahul Vaidya and he is not far behind. Rahul has always given a tough competition to Rubina and there always is a less gap between them. Number three is what is going to take you with surprise.

Rakhi Sawant is on Number three on the popularity ranking. Aly Goni is getting more votes but when compared to Rakhi, in popularity Aly Goni is left behind. Rakhi is provided much entertainment in this season and for her entertaining antics, she is somehow always in the news and even viewers keep talking about her.

So Rakhi is on number three, followed by Aly Goni and in final place is Nikki Tamboli. There has been speculations that Nikki Tamboli will be evicted right before the Grand Finale leading us to Top 4 of Bigg Boss 14.