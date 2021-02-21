Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be held tonight. After months of activities, controversies and suspense inside the house, Bollywood actor and host Salman Khan is all set to reveal the name of BB14 winner. While Bigg Boss viewers are rooting for their favourite contestants, social media is abuzz with rumours about who will be Bigg Boss 14 winners.

The Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale is set for tonight and the names of celebrities on the BB14 finals guest list has been revealed. As per the buzz Bigg Boss 14 grand Finale guest list includes the likes of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, Madhuri Dixit among others.

We all know everytime the finals happen, there is some entertainment planned for the Bigg Boss viewers. So, the latest we hear is that Nora Fatehi who's also among the guests to grace BB14 grand finale, will be shaking a leag to a dance number. Rumour also has it that Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela too will be dancing at Hindi Bigg Boss 14 grand finals.

When it comes to who will win Bigg Boss 14 Hindi, There are two big contestants who have been getting record number of votes over the last few weeks. As per voting trends, all fingers point to Rubina Dilaik who is touted to be BB14 winner. Is she going to win BB14? Let's wait and watch.