Bigg Boss 14 Finale Opening Trend: Rubina Not In Lead; Shocking Eviction Expected

Things are changing everyday as fans are bracing themselves for the Bigg boss 14 Grand Finale. Every contestants’ fanbases are working extra hard are voting for their favorite. With this, the voting trends also keep changing. One day it is Rubina Dilaik in lead and another day, it is Rahul Vaidya.

No matter what and when, everytime, Rubina Dilaik is nominated, she is in the lead. Rubina takes the top spot and is in the safe zone with Rahul always following in the second spot; but looks like the Finale Week is bringing us shocking reversals. This time it is Rahul on the top spot and Rubina on the second.

In the opening trend for the Finale Week, this time we have Rahul Vaidya on top and Rubina on the second position. Well this is just the opening trend and things are expected to change over the week, but as of now Rahul fans are leading.

In third position as always we have Aly Goni. He has been the most consistent player, always on the third spot. He is not in the danger zone and also not on the top spot, but manages to keep himself safe in the house. Aly fans have maintained that third position.

On fourth we have Rakhi Sawant. Yes, Rakhi has managed to stay in the Top 4. As we reported earlier, Nikki Tamboli could be eliminated from the house. This confirms the news that it will be Nikki’s turn to say goodbye and leave the Bigg Boss house during Mid-Week elimination.

Like we all know, it is a competition between Rubina and Rahul. Winner will be from these two and it will be announced on Sunday. The voting lines will be closed on Sunday 12pm.