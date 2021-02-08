Bigg Boss 14: Fans In Support Of Rubina Dilaik, Trends DESERVING WINNER RUBINA On Twitter

The Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday was not a happy one for the couple Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla. With the constant drama regarding Rakhi Sawant and Rubina’s fights with other contestants, it has been a tough ride for the lady.

Salman questioned her behavior. He said that Rubina had become adamant and did not want to listen to anyone. Salman even enquired about this from Rubina’s sister who came in the house as a connection. Salman asked Rubina’s sister, if Rubina is always like this or did she change in the Bigg Boss house.

Rubina’s sister replied that she is not like that. Rubina is actually a very good person but is going through a rough time. Even Rubina confessed that she had temper issues. Rubina tried explaining that this has been a problem with her due to which her relationship with her mom and husband Abhinav also suffered.

She further confessed that she had suicidal tendencies and resorted to yoga and other methods to calm herself. Salman advised Rubina to relax a bit and enjoy life. After the Bigg Boss episode came to an end, Rubina Dilaik fans took to Twitter in order to shower the actress with love and support.

"DESERVING WINNER RUBINA" started trending on Twitter with millions of tweets. As of now it has crossed more than 8 million tweets. In less than 24 hours, the fans managed to get the phrase to 10 million tweets.

Some fans even said that the makers are targeting and harassing Rubina for TRP. They are trying to sideline her and this is their cheap tactics in order to get the viewers engaged.

“Rubina always stands by her friends, she could have said that yes arshi and nikki inflame me which they do sometimes but she took all the blame on herself. A true friend. DESERVING WINNER RUBINA,” wrote one user.

