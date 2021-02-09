Bigg Boss 14: Double Eviction Week, Check Out Who Will Get Eliminated In Pre-Final Episode

Bigg Boss 14 has caught more eyeballs than expected. Thanks to the show contestants, host Salman Khan who has managed to pull off the show with ease despite facing repeated criticisms from the audience and of course the contestants who kept the audience engaged with their antics, drama, humor and fights.

As you all might be aware that there are seven contestants are locked up in the house right from Rubina to Nikki Tamboli. If sources are to be believed, Abhinav Shukla who's a strong contestant in the house, he is expected to leave the house in tonight or tomorrow's episode. As one week left for the grand finale, show buffs are betting on big time, who will get eliminated in a pre-final episode. If Salman Khan goes by voting, then, there are maximum chances for Rakhi or Nikki to bid the show.

But, Salman Khan may not eliminate Rakhi Sawant as she's the favourite contestant of him. Last week, Salman Khan lashed at Rakhi Sawant and told her to get out of the house. People thought she will get evicted in last week. Surprisingly, Salman Khan saved her and he might repeat the same this week. It remains to be seen who will leave the house this weekend. Whom do you think, will face elimination this weekend. Do let us know in the comments section below.