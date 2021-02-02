Bigg Boss 14 Contestants Salaries: Who's Highest Paid, Lowest Paid Participant On BB14?

Bigg Boss season 14 has kept the viewers engaged. The never-ending drama in the house has kept them at the edge of their seats. The BB14 contestants garnered a lot of attention and popularity, but as we know they also charge a hefty amount for their stay in the house.

Every season we see some really popular and some not so known faces in the Bigg boss house. The salary or payment of each contestant varies, depending on various factors. Even for this season, there are many who get paid more than others. Check out the list below to find out who the highest paid contestant is.

This list gives the salary amount for each week. For every week, each contestant is paid a different amount. Let’s go from lowest to highest. The lowest payment is 50,000 and the highest even goes beyond 10 lakh

Shehnaz Deol - Rs 50,000

Jaan Kumar Sanu – Rs 80,000

Rahul Vaidya - Rs 1 lakh

Nikki Tamboli - Rs 1.2 lakh

Abhinav Shukla - Rs 1.5 lakh

Pavitra Punia - Rs 1.5 lakh

Eijaz Khan - Rs 1.8 lakh

Sara Gurpal - Rs 2 lakh

Nishant Singh Malkani - Rs 2 lakh

You can see in the above list that contestants including Shehnaz Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu were the lowest paid contestants in BB14. Around 7 celebrities were in the 1 lakh to 2 lakh bracket. While husband Abhinav Shukla gets around 1.5 lakh per week, wife Rubina is in the higher bracket.

Jasmin Bhasin - Rs 3 Lakh

Rubina Dilaik - Rs 5 Lakh

These two ladies of the house were getting paid between 3 to 5 lakh. As you can see, there is one contestant, a fan favorite one, Aly Goni is not in the above list. Well that’s cause; Aly is the highest paid contestant of BB14.

Aly Goni - Rs 16 Lakh

Well that’s correct. The highest paid contestant of this Bigg Boss season is none other than Aly Goni. The actor charges 16 lakh per week.