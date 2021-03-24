Singer Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss Season 14 and he emerged as the runner-up of the show. He won accolades from all the corners, for his performance in Bigg Boss house and has got an incredible fan following.

Now, the interesting news is that Rahul Vaidya has received a gift from Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss Season 14. He got a Being Human E-Bike. Rahul Vaidya was very much excited after receiving the gift from the top Bollywood actor. He took to his social media and shared a few photos and captioned it, "Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio." Here is the post.

Rahul Vaidya proposed to his long-term girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television. In an interview, Rahul spoke about his relationship with Disha and said that "he realized his feelings with her inside the house, so he proposed to Disha on the occasion of her birthday."

According to Pink Villa, Rahul said that "I had seen different aspects of a relationship inside the house. Some people used to cook for me and shared a good rapport with me. This made me realize that I'm lucky to have a beautiful person in my life and should marry her. Hence, proposed to her on television."