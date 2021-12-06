Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Rahul Vaidya Supports This Contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu

There's no need to give an introduction to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth. He enjoys an incredible fan following outside the house. He became popular among the audience because of his acting chops in Software Developer. The web series made everyone sit up and take notice of his work, which probably compelled the Bigg Boss organizers to rope him as a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

In a couple of days from now, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to end. Shanmukh fans are hoping that he would clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. If Shanmukh really walks out with Bigg Boss Telugu 5 trophy, then, he will create history in Bigg Boss Telugu 5..

If you are wondering, how, then let me tell you all that Shanmukh will be the youngest winner of BBT5. Contestants in the previous episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu who won the show were Kaushal Manda, at 36, Rahul Siplgunj at 29, Abhijeet at 32 years old. If Shanmukh wins the trophy this season, he at the age of 27, will become the youngest contestant.

Shanmukh fans can't wait to see him create history on the show at an young age. Let's wait and see what the future holds for Shanmukh Jaswanth.