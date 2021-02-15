Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Does Not Want Rakhi Sawant In The Finale

Following the end of the Weekend ka Vaar episode that brought the eviction of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a promo was released for the upcoming episode. It is again time for a high-voltage drama in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

In the promo, we see the entry of RJs in the house. These RJs will drill the contestants and ask them some really spicy questions. This is where it all started. One of the RJ, Ginni Mahajan asked Aly Goni a question about girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin.

“Aly, finale me agar Jasmin hoti toh obviously inme se ek nahi hota. Toh woh kaun ek hona chahiye?” (If Jasmin was there in the finale then obviously one of these contestants wouldn’t have been here, who should it be?) To this Aly replied by taking Rakhi’s name.

Rakhi became angry and said to Aly, “yes, you do not want me in the finale, but only these four.” While pointing towards Rubina, Rahul, Nikki and Aly as well, Rakhi said you want these four to be in the finale and not me. Aly tried justifying his answer by saying that obviously Jasmin is more important to him.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Shocking Change In Final Week Ranking, This Contestant Will Be Eliminated

The fight aggravated and continued even after the RJs interview ended. Rakhi said “Mai toh tujhe finale me bilkul nahi dekhi” (I do not see you in the finale at all). Both started fighting while saying the other does not deserve to be in the finale.

With the finale so close and the trophy almost in reach, every contestant is playing their own game. Tension is increasing in the house as there will also be one last mid-week elimination before the Grand Finale. As we reported earlier, Nikki Tamboli could be eliminated from the house leaving Rakhi, Aly, Rubina and Rahul in the house.