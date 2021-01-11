Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Asks Salman to Eliminate Him After Jasmin Bhasin Eviction From The House

Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction from the Bigg Boss house was an emotional ride. The contestants as well as Salman Khan were left teary-eyed. Jasmin and Aly Goni developed a special bond over the season and her exit from BB 14 left Aly devastated.

Jasmin was eliminated during the recent Weekend ka vaar episode. The elimination was staged quite dramatically as it was the friends group that were nominated. Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had become good friends and anyone of them getting eliminated would be sad news for the group.

After a long dramatic game and suspense, Salman finally revealed Jasmin is the one to get eliminated. Even she predicted it somehow. This was the first time that even host Salman became emotional.

Jasmin smiled while saying, she is okay with her eviction and is happy that at least Aly is safe. Before leaving, she consoled Aly and told him to play well. “I love you and you need to come out as a winner. Do not let others take advantage of your anger. Stay Calm,” she said. Jasmin gave a quick hug to all the remaining contestants and left BB house.

Aly continued to cry and urged Salman to evict him as well. He started getting angry again, but other contestants consoled him.

After her elimination, Jasmin took to social media and confirmed that her and Aly’s marriage are in talks. Even though Jasmin’s parents were not too happy and keen on the relationship, they did say that Jasmin's happiness is what matters to them.

Jasmin confirmed that, once Aly comes back, both families will meet and have a discussion. Jasmin said her parent’s words were misunderstood and they were never against the relationship. They just asked her to focus on the game.