Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Surprises Rubina Dilaik On Valentines Day

Abhinav Shukla who was earlier evicted from Bigg Boss 14 in a shocking mid-week elimination will be making a re-entry in the house. A promo was released recently which showed a lovely reunion of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

After Rahul Vaidya got his perfect Valentine's Day gift with Disha Parmar, it is now a chance for other contestants. Rahul met Disha and proposed to her; Aly had his moments with Jasmin when she came into the house as a connection, now it is time for Rubina.

Rubina will be surprised as she comes all dressed up but doesn’t know what’s waiting for her. Abhinav sat there waiting for her holding a balloon in hand. Both are happy to see each other after a long time. They hug and kiss each other through the glass barrier.

They spend time with each other and have a lovely time. Abhinav says through Bigg Boss, their relationship has benefited a lot. Their bond has become stronger than before. To this Rubina agrees and replies by saying that their capability to understand each other has increased.

Towards the end of their dinner date, Abhinav re-proposes to Rubina and asks her if she would like to get married again. Rubina became very happy and all in on the idea. They end their date with a sweet love confession saying, “I love you” to each other.

The couple confessed long ago in the show that they were planning for a divorce, but decided to give their relationship a chance through the show. Their journey in Bigg Boss has helped them, brought them closer to each other. In a post-eviction interview, Abhinav even clarified that they will give their relationship another chance and will not be getting a divorce.

This sweet reunion between Rubina and Abhinav has got fans excited. Viewers can’t wait to see them together again.