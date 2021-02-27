Bigg Boss 14 Abhinav Shukla Speaks On His And Rubina Dilaik’s Wedding

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik became one of the most talked about couples of Bigg Boss 14. Fans loved their chemistry and the way these two always stood up for each other. But one thing that everyone also knows is that the couple entered BB14 in order to save their marriage.

Before signing the show Abhinav and Rubina were going to get divorced but decided to give their marriage a chance and entered Bigg Boss 14 with that thought. Abhinav Shukla was eliminated during a mid-week eviction while Rubina Dilaik went on to become the winner of Season 14.

Now that the show has come to an end, contestants are busy attending interviews. Abhinav also revealed that the reason for the couple planning on a divorce was their fights. They would end up fighting on petty matters and in those arguments; they would also bring up past problems. So there were many reasons that led to them taking such a decision.

But thankfully, the journey of Bigg Boss 14 turned out to be well for the couple as they have decided not to take a divorce and instead give their marriage a second chance. Abhinav even proposed the idea of getting married again. During the Valentines special episode, Abhinav came into Bigg Boss house to surprise Rubina. This is where the couple confessed they have grown up.

Now they are better able to understand each other and develop stronger bonds. They are trying to learn from the mistakes. This is when Abhinav proposed the idea of getting married again. It will be fun to see what the couple has planned in mind.