As we all know, right from the first innings, Colors Kannada (BBK makers) were focusing on the Jodi Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga by highlighting them in the promos.

For the first two weeks, Colors Kannada focused on Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada's bond. After the Jodi task, Divya U and Aravind KP were always in the limelight. Earlier, BBK viewers would say that Colors Kannada and Kichcha Sudeep would concentrate on Jodis rather than other contestants' mistakes. In the first innings, the makers would show the best of Aravind KP and Divya U in all their promos. As a result, they got good TRP ratings.

Now, in the second innings too, the show runners are trying to play the same trick but from another angle. It is known that Colors Kannada released two promos of Aravind KP and Divya U's clash, which actually did not happen in the episode. In fact, BBK viewers who closely follow the show, said that the sequences in the house were cleverly edited by Colors Kannada to make it appear as if there was a clash between BBK8's best couple.

Social media is flooded with messages in which BBK viewers have accused BBK8 of deliberating showing a rift between Aravind and Divya U to boost their TRP ratings. Netizens say that while in the first innings the show makers tried to bring them together by focusing on the love track, in the second innings they are trying to break a beautiful relationship and bond between the couple.

Readers, what's your opinion on this? Let is know in the comments section below.