It’s a boy for comedian Bharti Singh and screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa and we wish them a beautiful life together. The popular couples got married in 2017 and are loved by all their fans. But, much before the birth of their baby, popular Bengaluru-based celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji had predicted that Bharti will be blessed with a baby boy.

Before this, Pandit Jagannath Guruji predictions have turned out to be right for other actors as well. He had predicted well in advance that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will have a daughter Vamika Kohli, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya’s son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

