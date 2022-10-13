BBT6:Arjun's Behaviour Shocks Netizens, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is one of the most watched shows on the small screen. In a matter of just a few weeks, Arjun and Satya have emerged as strong contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The two have also developed feelings for each other after entering the house. Arjun keeps on dropping Satya's name whenever he gets angry.

As part of the task, Bigg Boss gave contestants a chance to talk to their family members through audio or video calls. It was a battery task. Arjun is seen asking Bigg Boss if he can he transfer his call option to Satya as she can talk to her family members.

Netizens who watched the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are trolling Arjun asking him if Satya has become more important than his own family members to him.

Did Arjun choose Satya's happiness over his video call time with family? Let's wait and see how long their love track will continue in the house.

