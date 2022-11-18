BBT6: Will Nagarjuna Save Marina From Eviction This Week Too?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has been hogging the limelight for many reasons. The contestants' non-stop tiffs in the house have been making loud noises on social media.

For those who are unversed, the whole house has been nominated for this week's elimination with the exception of Faima. According to reports, Marina and Keerthi are in a danger zone of facing the axe. Reports are doing the rounds that Marina might get eliminated from the show.

She was supposed to be eliminated last week. Nagarjuna and the show organizers saved Marina from eviction, it is said. They eliminated Vasanthi from the show.

A section of the audience are asking if Nagarjuna will save Marina yet again. It remains to be seen whether the host will show the exit door to Marina or not.