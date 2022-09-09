BBT6: Will Maa TV Say Yes to Singer Revanth's Request?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is making loud noises on social media. The new season is heading towards becoming a huge disaster. If you are wondering why am I making such a statement, read on...

If you look at the contestants in the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu, they are not so familiar to the viewers. BBT6 viewers find it hard to watch the show for lack of finding anyone familiar on the show. If you haven't watched a single episode of Bigg Boss Telugu or if you are regularly following Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, then you must know that Singer Revanth is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

BBT6 contestant Revanth has been grabbing the news ever since the show went on air. It is evident that singer Revanth is unable to adjust in the Bigg Boss house. He is often seen fighting with housemates. Revanth seems to be frustrated after entering the show. In a latest development, the Tollywood singer has urged Bigg Boss makers to send him back home as he can't continue playing the the game for long.

Will the show organizers accept Revanth's request or not remains to be seen. Revanth is among the contestants nominated for this week's elimination. We are sure Revanth won't get eliminated as he is leading with the highest votes as per unofficial polls results. Let's see what future awaits Revanth.