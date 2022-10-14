BBT6: Why Did Marina Choose RJ Suryah Over Rohit?

BBT6: Is all well between our favourite couple in the Bigg Boss House? Marina and Rohit have been setting major couple goals even in the Bigg Boss House. In fact, when they were asked to play as individuals in the earlier nomination round, Marina decided to do a sacrifice for her husband by getting herself nominated instead!



We even saw an anxious Marina telling Inaya that she was worried about them getting separated since Rohit has been nominated for the next two weeks and that if she also gets nominated, the possibility of one of them getting eliminated increases!



But later in the day when it came to choosing between RJ Suryah and Rohit for captaincy, the lovely lady in question chose Suryah and not her husband. Now, we are wondering why did Marina who is so worried about being separated from her husband choose Suryah over Rohit?? Has a deal been struck between Suryah and Marina? Has she come up with a unique way to protect the two of them from elimination?

