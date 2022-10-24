BBT6 Week 8 Nominated Contestants List

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss is always the talk of the town. Last night, Arjun Kalyan was evicted from the house as he failed to garner enough votes from the fans and audiences. Monday is here, we are also curious like you all to know who all got nominated for this week elimination.

According to reports, Rohit, Vasanthi, Singer Revanth, Srihan, Geetu, Satya, Marina, Aditya, and Adi reddy are all set to get nominated in tonight's episode. Here's the promo of today's episode unleashed by the show organizers. Check it out:

It will be interesting to wait and see who will get evicted from the house this weekend. Who do you think will get eliminated from the house? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.