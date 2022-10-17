BBT6 Week 7 Nominated Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has been hogging all the limelight, thanks to contestants' who are doing a lot of noise in the BB house. Monday is here. Are you excited to watch the show? It's time for another round of nomination. As we speak the process is underway.

The housemates are said to be fighting over the nominations. According to reports, Singer Revanth, Marina,, Inaya, Vasanthi and others are likely to get nominated in tonight’s episode.

The entire house has been nominated, except Geetu Royal and RJ Suryah as per reports. Let’s wait and see who will be evicted in the seventh round of elimination.

For those who joined in late, Sudeepa who played Pinky in Victory Venkatesh and Trivikram move—Nuvvu Naaku Nachav was eliminated from the show. Sudeepa fans and the audience have termed her elimination as unfair.

