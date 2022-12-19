BBT6 Viewers Unhappy With Maa TV's Decision to Make Revanth Winner?

Dec 19, 2022, 08:30 IST
singer revanth not real winner of bigg boss telugu 6 - Sakshi Post

Singer Revanth has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Singer Revanth was pretty confident that he would win the show as he was the only popular contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

 Nagarjuna has offered a bumper offer to Revanth and Shihan to choose either the trophy or the cash prize. Singer Revanth who is confident that he will win the show has ignored the cash prize. Shrihan took the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs instead of taking the trophy to him.

Nagarjuna reveals that Shrihan got the maximum audience votes. However, Shrihan's decision to take Rs 40 lakhs made him the runner-up. Singer Revanth lifts the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Netizens are not happy with the makers' decision in announcing Revanth as a trophy winner of the show. Check out the netizens' reactions to Revanth's winning moment.


Read More:

Tags: 
Bigg Boss Telugu 6
nagarjuna
Advertisement
Back to Top