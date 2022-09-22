BBT6: These 3 Contestants Will Survive Till Finals

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the biggest reality shows on the small screen. The show is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The show organizers are planning new tasks in the house to attract viewers.

The show's TRP ratings are nothing to cheer about, as per reports. It's been three weeks Bigg Boss Telugu 6 went on air.

If you are wondering who would be the top finalists in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. According to trusted sources, Singer Revanth, Geetu Royal and Adi Reddy are likely to be among finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

It remains to be seen whether they will make it to the finals or not as there is a lot of time for grand finale. Anything can happen because it is Bigg Boss.

Talking about the show, Inanya and Vasanti are in danger zone for this week elimination. Let's wait and see who will be evicted this week. Watch this space for more updates.

