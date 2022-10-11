BBT6: This Strong Contestant Won't Last Till Finals

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestant Revanth is one of the most popular singers in south film industry. He is also one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Singer Revanth enjoys a solid fan following outside the house compared to his housemates in the show. People have started predicting that Singer Revanth will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Singer Revanth has the potential to reach the finals of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Singer Revanth will not get eliminated from the show anytime soon.

There is a possibility that Singer Revanth might have to leave the show in the middle as his wife is pregnant. Bigg Boss makers could eliminate him to be with his wife and baby.

In the previous season, Natraj Master got evicted in the midst of the show as he wanted to be beside his wife at the time of delivery.

The same thing could happen with Singer Revanth also only if his family members request his presence. Let's wait and see whether Singer Revanth will emerge as the winner of the show. Watch this space for all updates from Bigg Boss Telugu 6.